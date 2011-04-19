Spike TV Names Chris Rantamaki VP, Original Series

Spike TV has hired Chris Rantamaki to the newly created

position of vice president, original series, the network said Tuesday. He will

be based in California.

Rantamaki joins Spike TV from Discovery Channel, where he

was vice president of production. In his new position, he will be responsible

for overseeing the development on non-scripted series as part of Spike's

ongoing effort to broaden its audience.

"We're thrilled to add someone of Chris' caliber to our

team," said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series and animation, to whom

Rantamaki will report. "With such extensive experience in the reality

television world, we look forward to him playing an instrumental part in

developing programming that resonates with our

viewers."

Rantamaki was at Dicovery for four years, overseeing series

like Auction Kings and Expedition Alaska. Prior to that, he was a producer of various

reality series and talk shows.