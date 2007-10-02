Spike TV Licks Chops for MLE Chowdown: Wedges and Wings
By B&C Staff
Spike TV hopes viewers’ appetites are whetted for MLE Chowdown: Wedges and Wings, which will air on the men’s-targeted cable network Thursday, Oct. 18 at 11 p.m. (EST/PST).
The Major League Eating event will match up the world’s top eaters, including Joey Chestnut and Kobayashi, in a consumption contest featuring Buffalo Wild Wings chicken wings and potato wedges.
The event will take place at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 9.
