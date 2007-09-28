Spike TV Details New Pilots
Spike TV is looking at greed, death and war to help attract its young male audience.
The MTV Networks-owned cable channel is working on a slate of nonscripted (or, in one case, semi-nonscripted) fare, with pilots ranging from non-death-defiers to treasure hunters to surviving nuclear winter.
Spike’s new pilots include: 1,000 Ways to Die, from Thom Beers (Ice Road Truckers, Deadliest Catch), about, well "the real ways in which people die"; Caught in the Action, a hoax show where unsuspecting people are put into the middle of a car chase, bar fight or hostage situation; The Deadliest Warrior (about historical warriors pitted against each other in a CGI battle); Declassified from Tom DeSanto Productions (X-Men, Transformers), a documentary/scripted hybrid that features special-ops missions from Navy Seals, Green Berets and Delta Force; Dive for Treasure, a treasure-hunting show from Ricochet (Supernanny); and Surviving Terror, about how to stay alive after a nuclear attack or biological-weapons attack, or eating tips for nuclear winter.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.