Spike TV Adds Lozitsky, Bartel to Original Series Team
Spike TV has expanded its original series department with
two new hires and two promotions.
The network announced Wednesday that Hayley Lozitsky and
Kevin Bartel will both be joining the company as VP, original series.
Prior to joining Spike TV, Lozitsky was senior VP of
development at Ellen Rakieten Entertainment, where she developed series like
Food Network's Trisha's Southern Kitchen. Bartel previously worked on
shows like CBS' Undercover Boss as VP of development and current
programming for All3Media America.
The network has also promoted Chris Rantamaki to senior VP
of original series, where he will oversee current series Ink Master, Tattoo
Nightmares, World's Worst Tenants and Urban Tarzan. Justin
Lacob has been upped to VP, original series, where he will develop upcoming
series Tattoo Rescue and 10 Million Dollar Big Foot Bounty.
"The original series team's expansion
reflects our ever-continuing goal to create distinctive, bold shows geared toward
a more-gender balanced audience," said Sharon Levy, executive VP of
original series for Spike TV. "We are developing more original series than
ever before, and we are bringing in two real superstars in Kevin Bartel and
Hayley Lozitsky to join one of the best development teams in the
business."
