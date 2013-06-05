Spike TV Adds Lozitsky, Bartel to Original Series Team

Spike TV has expanded its original series department with

two new hires and two promotions.





The network announced Wednesday that Hayley Lozitsky and

Kevin Bartel will both be joining the company as VP, original series.





Prior to joining Spike TV, Lozitsky was senior VP of

development at Ellen Rakieten Entertainment, where she developed series like

Food Network's Trisha's Southern Kitchen. Bartel previously worked on

shows like CBS' Undercover Boss as VP of development and current

programming for All3Media America.





The network has also promoted Chris Rantamaki to senior VP

of original series, where he will oversee current series Ink Master, Tattoo

Nightmares, World's Worst Tenants and Urban Tarzan. Justin

Lacob has been upped to VP, original series, where he will develop upcoming

series Tattoo Rescue and 10 Million Dollar Big Foot Bounty.





"The original series team's expansion

reflects our ever-continuing goal to create distinctive, bold shows geared toward

a more-gender balanced audience," said Sharon Levy, executive VP of

original series for Spike TV. "We are developing more original series than

ever before, and we are bringing in two real superstars in Kevin Bartel and

Hayley Lozitsky to join one of the best development teams in the

business."