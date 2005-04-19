Spike, TNT Top Cable Ratings

Spike TV wrestled the competition into submission for the week ended April 17, while Turner Network Television blew everybody away.

WWE programming on Spike took the top two cable spots for the week, with 4.91 and 4.77 million total viewers, respectively, for two airings, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Spongebob on Nick took the next two spots, with 4.12 million total viewers and 4.02 million for two episodes.

TNT, USA and Nick at Night averaged the most viewers in prime for the week, 2.41 million, 2.17 million, and 2.07 million, respectively.