Spike Nails Down Star Wars Saga

In a deal reportedly estimated to be worth $65 million-$70 million, Spike TV has made its largest movie purchase yet for exclusive rights to all six of Lucasfilm's Star Wars movies for the next six years.

Variety reports that Spike beat out USA Network, Sci Fi Channel, TBS and TNT for the rights, bidding up the price from about $50 million in June.

As part of the deal, Spike is said to be getting Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge of the Sith in the first network window in April 2008. The other five titles already aired on Fox.

The pact also gives Spike, which needs to make up for the loss of the highly rated WWE Raw from the World Wrestling Entertainment to USA Network, will also get first cable rights to Attack of the Clones (2002) and The Phantom Menace (1999).