Spike Boss Has a Sharp Eye for Hits

Kevin Kay has found himself behind the scenes in

television since he was a kid. The Spike TV bigwig got his start working for a

teleprompter service owned by his grandfather, a former producer for CBS and

NBC. The New Jersey native spent summers getting an up-close look at some of

the biggest shows around, typing up scripts for Jeopardy! and writing cue cards for

The Tonight Show, then based in New

York.

“You got to see how the talent relies on the people around them: the

production staff, the guy that puts on the microphone,” he recalls. “They

want to be comfortable so they can focus on the creative part of their

job.”

While at Boston University, Kay arranged his schedule so he would have

Fridays off to travel back to New York, where he continued working the

teleprompter for such shows as Saturday Night Live. Kay

calls the five seasons he spent with SNL a career

highlight: He worked with original cast members John Belushi and Chevy Chase

and witnessed live TV writing, directing and producing by the likes of Lorne

Michaels, whom he calls a mentor. “He's as good as anybody gets at putting

a show like that together and being a great businessman,” Kay says.

Kay eventually transferred to Wagner College in New York when the

commute from Boston got to be too much. By then a part owner in the

teleprompter company, he toiled at several shows, including Late

Night With David Letterman, where he got to know Chris Elliott, a

performer and writer.

When Kay was interested in getting into producing after college, the two

teamed up for some Cinemax specials, including FDR: A One Man

Show. “I had no idea what I was doing,” he says. “[But] I had

the instincts, and I knew how to find great writers and producers and build a

team.”

Elliott earned himself a Fox series in Los Angeles, and Kay stayed in

New York, producing and writing for local programs, including New

York at Night, a WOR variety show, where he picked up two local

Emmys and learned how to program to an older audience (“our audience was

65-plus,” he says).

After the show was cancelled, Kay moved to a development deal at

production company HBO Downtown, where he was part of a tiny writing team for

Night After Night, starring standup comic Allan Havey. But

when a friend from New York at Night told him Nickelodeon

needed someone to finesse production for Weinerville,

starring puppet comedian and SNL vet Marc Weiner, Kay

leapt at the opportunity to join a network.

He became the executive in charge of production—a title he was

somewhat reluctant to accept based on what he knew from his days as a writer:

“All I knew was the executive in charge of production was the guy that came

in the room and gave us notes and then he left and we laughed at him for a

while.”

Kay's writer background helped him get along with the team.

Weinerville became a hit, and he stuck around the network,

more than happy to immerse himself in children's programming. “I came from

late-night television, and in this business it's easy to get pigeonholed,”

he says. “What was great about Nickelodeon was, anyone would let you do

anything you wanted to do if it was a good idea.”

He stayed at the network for 10 years, eventually becoming executive VP,

production and original series development, for Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite and

TV Land. Along with ex-Nick programming vets Herb Scannell and Albie Hecht, he

helped program seminal shows like The Adventures of Pete &

Pete, the offbeat single-camera comedy about red-headed brothers

named Pete; Kenan & Kel; and All That.

When Nick parent Viacom bought CBS, Kay and Hecht were asked to split

their time between Nick and CBS subsidiary The Nashville Network, where they

struggled to find new branding for the flagging channel. Kay was part of the

crew that decided to scrap TNN and, after several incarnations (not to mention

a lawsuit from Spike Lee), successfully relaunched it as male-targeting Spike

TV in 2003. Kay became Spike's executive VP, programming and production.

Nearly three years later, Kay is the network's general

manager/executive VP, and he feels right at home running programming,

marketing, research and multi-platform ventures for the network. A “freakish

New York Yankees fan” who loves classic rock and hip-hop and doesn't miss

an episode of 24, Kay reports to Spike President Doug

Herzog, who also manages Comedy Central and TV Land.

Herzog calls Kay “a key figure in establishing the Spike TV brand,”

noting that his “broad range of skills, creative instincts and effective

leadership capabilities have played an important part in the continued success

of the network.”

Spike has built a following for acquired shows such as

CSI and The Shield and turned

original reality shows Ultimate Fighting Championship and

Pros vs. Joes into hits. Now Kay's sights are set on

churning out a new reality series each quarter and pumping big bucks into a

miniseries and two high-quality hour-long dramas a year (first up is

Blade, based on the vampire comic from Marvel).

He's also drawing on his late-night background to craft a

Thursday-Saturday late-night block to debut in the fourth quarter, which will

likely include videogame-themed shows. And he has a message for the creative

community whose work is turned down by the broadcast networks for being

considered “too guy.”

“If you've got an action drama, bring it to us,” Kay says.

“Action's at the heart of what we do.”