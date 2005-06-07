Spencer Bows Out Of Roadshow

Lara Spencer is bowing out of PBS' Antiques Roadshow, and Antiques Roadshow FYI, citing increasing demands of her other job as New York anchor of top new syndicated mag, ET spin-off, The Insider.

Spencer, who will continue to appear in 2005 episodes, which have already been shot, will be replaced in the 2006 season--new shows launch January 2006--by veteran game and reality show host, Mark L. Walberg.

Walberg makes his first appearance at a June 18 appraisal in Providence, R.I., as the show begins production on its 10th season.