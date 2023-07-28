Spence-Crawford Battle in PPV Boxing Ring; Women’s World Cup Continues: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (July 28-30)

The lineup of live sports events airing during the last weekend of July starts in the boxing ring Saturday with the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford pay-per-view boxing event.

The Showtime-distributed fight pits the WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight champion Spence versus the WBO welterweight Crawford in a rare unification championship boxing match. The fight retails at a suggested price of $84.99.

The Women’s World Cup continues on Fox and FS1 Saturday, with Fox airing the France-Brazil and Panama-Jamaica matches, and FS1 televising the Sweden-Italy bout. On Sunday Fox will air the South Korea-Morocco and Switzerland-New Zealand matches, while FS1 carries the Norway-Philippines and Germany-Colombia games.

On the baseball diamond, Peacock will stream the Los Angeles Angels-Toronto Blue Jays game while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will pit the first-place Baltimore Orioles against the New York Yankees.

On the racetrack, NBC on Saturday will air the Xfinity Road America 180 race, while FS1 will televise the NASCAR Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 event. On Sunday USA Network will televise the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 race, while ESPN offers the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix event.

On the links, CBS and The Golf Channel will air weekend coverage of the 3M Open PGA Golf Tour.