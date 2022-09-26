Spectrum TV App Launches on (Tens? Hundreds? Thousands?) of XClass Smart TVs
Charter, which is now a JV partner in Comcast’s quest to take its X1/Flex TVOS out-of-footprint, puts its video app on the platform
Charter Communications said Monday that its Spectrum TV app is now supported by XClass TV, the Comcast-made TVOS that powers a line of smart TVs exclusively sold at Walmart.
In April, Charter announced that it had entered a joint-venture agreement with Comcast, which called for the cable operator to kick in $900 million to help Comcast develop an out-of-market version of its X1/Flex platform and have it compete with Roku, Amazon and Google at retail.
Also: Has Comcast’s XClass TV Drive Stalled Nearly One Year After Launch?
Last fall, Walmart began selling a proprietary line of 43- and 50-inch Hisense TVs powered by XClass TV, which is based on source code developed for Comcast’s pay TV platforms.
Nearly a year after launch, neither Comcast, Walmart nor Hisense has disclosed any sales data for those TVs.
“We are focused on providing more choice to our customers by constantly enhancing the Spectrum TV App and expanding its reach,” Jodi Robinson, Charter’s executive VP of digital platforms, in a said statement. “Providing the app on XClass TV shows our commitment to delivering service wherever and whenever our customers want.”
The Spectrum TV app, which lets Charter video customers stream their Spectrum TV service on popular OTT devices, was already supported by Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Google Chromecast and Samsung Smart TVs, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. ▪️
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
