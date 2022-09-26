Spectrum TV App Launches on (Tens? Hundreds? Thousands?) of XClass Smart TVs

Charter Communications said Monday that its Spectrum TV app is now supported by XClass TV, the Comcast-made TVOS that powers a line of smart TVs exclusively sold at Walmart.

In April, Charter announced that it had entered a joint-venture agreement with Comcast, which called for the cable operator to kick in $900 million to help Comcast develop an out-of-market version of its X1/Flex platform and have it compete with Roku, Amazon and Google at retail.

Last fall, Walmart began selling a proprietary line of 43- and 50-inch Hisense TVs powered by XClass TV, which is based on source code developed for Comcast’s pay TV platforms.

Nearly a year after launch, neither Comcast, Walmart nor Hisense has disclosed any sales data for those TVs.

“We are focused on providing more choice to our customers by constantly enhancing the Spectrum TV App and expanding its reach,” Jodi Robinson, Charter’s executive VP of digital platforms, in a said statement. “Providing the app on XClass TV shows our commitment to delivering service wherever and whenever our customers want.”

The Spectrum TV app, which lets Charter video customers stream their Spectrum TV service on popular OTT devices, was already supported by Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Google Chromecast and Samsung Smart TVs, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. ▪️