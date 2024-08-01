Spectrum Teams With EverPass To Bring NFL Sunday Ticket, Peacock Sports Pass to Bars, Restaurants

Charter Communications’ Spectrum Business said it made a deal with EverPass Media that will bring NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass to bars, restaurants and other businesses in the 41-state footprint served by Spectrum.

Spectrum also said it will again carry Thursday Night Football for Spectrum Business customers this season.

Spectrum is also introducing a new Spectrum Business Sports Fan TV package consisting of more than 40 live and local sports channels that will be available to new business customers for an introductory price of $79.99 a month, or $59.99 a month when bundled with another Spectrum service for 12 months.

“We know how important it is for small business customers to have access to a broad portfolio of sports content so their patrons can watch all their favorite live events,” said Tom Montemagno, executive VP, programming acquisition for Charter, which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity services. “The combination of NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass via EverPass and our new Sports Fan TV tier means we can offer businesses a sports solution that includes almost all NFL games, college football, and professional basketball, hockey, baseball, soccer and more.”

EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the NFL. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.

“We are thrilled to partner with Spectrum Business as our first official channel partner,” EverPass CEO Alex Kaplan said.

“EverPass was founded with the goal of innovating the out-of-home sports and entertainment viewing experience while also empowering business owners to have complete control of the content their customers desire,” Kaplan said. “This strategic relationship allows us to tap into Spectrum Business’ extensive network and expand access to NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass for commercial establishments, further positioning EverPass as the preeminent live sports and entertainment content platform for businesses across the U.S.”