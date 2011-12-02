Spectrum Deal Helps Dish Shares

Comcast and Time Warner Cable may make a hefty profit in their plan to

sell 122 wireless communications licenses to Verizon Communications, but

the agreement may have another unintended beneficiary -- Dish Network.

Dish

shares climbed as much as 7.6% ($1.80 each) to $26.45 per share, in

early trading Friday and were priced at $26.03 each (up $1.45, or 6%) by

the afternoon.

Comcast and Time Warner Cable shares were up about 4% each in afternoon trading Friday, after they announced

their SpectrumCo consortium (which also includes Bright House Networks)

agreed to sell its wireless spectrum licenses to Verizon for $3.6

billion. The deal represents a 64% premium to the price SpectrumCo originally paid for the licenses in 2006.

Dish Network has been on a spectrum acquisition tear

in the past year, spending nearly $3 billion to acquire 40 Megahertz of

wireless spectrum from two bankrupt providers. In light of SpectrumCo

deal, those assets have substantially increased in value.

Wells Fargo

cable and satellite analyst Marci Ryvicker said in a research note

Friday that the SpectrumCo deal means that Dish's spectrum is worth

about $10 billion, or $22 per share. That, she noted, is clearly not

included in Dish's current trading price.

Dish has also become

increasingly more attractive as an acquisition target, according to some

analysts, especially in the wake of the troubled AT&T/T-Mobile

deal. AT&T announced in March that

it would acquire T-Mobile for $39 billion, a deal that was made mainly

to combine spectrum assets. But that deal has hit several regulatory snags.

In a research report Friday, Sanford Bernstein cable and satellite

analyst Craig Moffett said that although the SpectrumCo deal removes

Verizon from the list of potential suitors for Dish, others could step

to the plate.

"Dish, for example, would now seem a more likely

partner for T-Mobile, which will be even more desperately in need of

spectrum if the AT&T deal crumbles, and Dish could potentially be a

logical partner for AT&T as well," Moffett wrote.

ISI Media Group analyst Vijay Jayant said the deal highlights the value of the Dish assets.

"There's clearly a thirst for spectrum on the part of the wireless carriers," Jayant wrote.