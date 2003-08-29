SpectraRep goes public
Public television stations have always been interested in the datacasting
capabilities offered by digital broadcasts.
This week, the Association for Public Television Stations (APTS) made a
further commitment to that interest in a deal with SpectraRep.
The deal calls for SpectraRep and the public stations to develop ways to
apply the technology for distance education and other public-related services,
like homeland security and safety.
Under the agreement SpectraRep will help APTS educate its member stations and
local government and business officials about the opportunities afforded by
datacasting.
John Lawson, APTS, President & CEO said, "[Datacasting] is a vastly
untapped, yet growing, resource available to the distance education and homeland
security communities."
SpectraRep will also offer a demonstration of datacasting with the help of
Nashville Public Television at a House Public Broadcasting Caucus ice cream
social/digital tech fair on Capitol Hill Sept. 3.
The homeland security issue could be an important leverage instrument as
public stations push for digital transition dollars from the
government.
