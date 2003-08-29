SpectraRep goes public

Public television stations have always been interested in the datacasting

capabilities offered by digital broadcasts.

This week, the Association for Public Television Stations (APTS) made a

further commitment to that interest in a deal with SpectraRep.

The deal calls for SpectraRep and the public stations to develop ways to

apply the technology for distance education and other public-related services,

like homeland security and safety.

Under the agreement SpectraRep will help APTS educate its member stations and

local government and business officials about the opportunities afforded by

datacasting.

John Lawson, APTS, President & CEO said, "[Datacasting] is a vastly

untapped, yet growing, resource available to the distance education and homeland

security communities."

SpectraRep will also offer a demonstration of datacasting with the help of

Nashville Public Television at a House Public Broadcasting Caucus ice cream

social/digital tech fair on Capitol Hill Sept. 3.

The homeland security issue could be an important leverage instrument as

public stations push for digital transition dollars from the

government.