Specialized Companies Try to Simplify Online-Ad World

With

the amount of newcomer tech firms trying to pitch new business to

marketers continually growing, it has caused a number of specialized

firms to prop up to help advertisers make sense of it all, reports The Wall Street Journal.

24/7

Real Media, WPP Group PLC's online-ad firm, is promoting its product,

which they claim helps marketers determine the best ad-technology

start-ups to work with. Another company, IgnitionOne, a digital-ad shop,

is rolling out a service that enables marketers to buy, track and even

improve the performance of their advertisements. Other companies that

previously dealt with only one aspect of the business are now broadening

their services to reach a wider client base.

Ad

execs say that simplifying the process keeps the ad spending growing;

marketers spent over $25 billion on Internet ads last year, up 15% from

the previous year. eMarketer predicts that number to reach $28 billion

this year, an expected growth of 11%.

These

new offerings come at a time when new technology firms - many of whom

provide overlapping products - are propping up everywhere, leading to

confusion among marketers on which to use.