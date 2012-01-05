Speciale Sees Some Growth, More Shifts to Cable

In her current role as MediaVest

president, investment & activation, and agency operations, Donna Speciale

oversees buying and activation for clients across all media platforms for an

agency with ad billings in excess of $8 billion. Speciale shares her unique

perspective on ad spending in the coming year, TV Everywhere, the economy and

the continued growth and lure of online. An edited transcript follows.

With the economy still in a state of flux, how are

marketing clients viewing TV ad spending for 2012?

It was not surprising to me that

scatter buying in fourth quarter was not very robust because a lot of new ad

money was spent in the upfront instead of saving it for scatter. First quarter

cancellation options were reasonably low so first quarter should be okay, but

second quarter could be when clients start taking back ad dollars to put toward

their bottom line. But as always, all categories will be different. Movie

scatter spending will be based on movie release dates and pharmaceuticals will

spend tied into new drugs or when patents in brand name drugs expire. If scatter

buying is soft in second quarter, traditionally, that could have a negative

effect on upfront spending because the upfront is in second quarter. Also, look

for other platforms like online and mobile to take some dollars away from

traditional television-not huge amounts, but each advertiser will spend a

little more on those other platforms at the expense of television.

Who is in a better position to continue to get the

bulk of TV dollars, broadcast or cable?

We have seen a shifting of dollars

from broadcast to cable and this will continue, though not as drastically as it

has shifted in the past five years. But as marketers, our clients are more

focused today on audiences and fine tuning their spending to target better.

Cable has allowed us to do that better.

Many of the 2012 forecasts say ad spending in

syndication could be down. How do your clients view advertising on

syndication?

Ad spending on syndication has been

somewhat flat, although so far, it hasn't declined as much as some have

predicted. But syndication today, with less original programming and more

off-network shows, is pretty much tied into broadcast television. When

broadcast primetime program ratings are soft and decline each year, syndication

gets hurt because those are the shows that eventually make their way to

syndication. And when Oprah Winfrey ended her show, a large amount of those ad

dollars moved elsewhere and some of it out of syndication. But there's a

glimmer of hope. Katie Couric's new show, scheduled for syndication in Sept.

2012, has a lot of buzz surrounding it. She is well liked by advertisers and

that could bring some dollars back into syndication.

What is more important to your clients -- TV Everywhere

or accessible advertising?

It's not really an either-or. We

want both. We used to buy broadcast television and look at the audience demos

we were not targeting and considered it bonus viewing. We no longer view it

that way. We only want to pay for the audiences we want to target and reach. We

need to fine tune our ad buys. Turner and AMC are doing a great job

experimenting with TV Everywhere and it's great for us to be able to buy every

platform through one contact. A lot of work still needs to be done to determine

the best commercial loads for each platform and how to charge for them.

With advertisers demanding better service today and

not wanting to pay huge fees, how do their agencies cope with doing more for

less?

Today, we are all about building

capabilities. Adding shopper marketing capabilities, adding more data and

analytics to the planning and buying process. We recently added a Human

Experience Strategist. Media agencies have to keep up with the media market

transformation. Clients don't necessarily want to pay for all those new

services, but to keep them, an agency has to have them. In the past, a lot of

these were services the advertisers did themselves or [they went] to third

parties. Today, the agencies do it. And we can do it cheaper than the

advertisers used to spend to do it themselves. So it makes us more valuable to

them. As far as not wanting to pay huge fees, clients do want to cut costs, but

they also want service. So they realize that they can't demand fees that are

too low, or they can't get all those services.

There seem to be more agency reviews being

undertaken by advertisers and more clients switching agencies. Why is that?

Actually to me, it doesn't seem like

there has been a big increase in the number of reviews. But today there are so

many marketers and so many brands and the media landscape is changing so

rapidly that clients want to make sure that their agency is keeping pace with

all the new technology and changes and capabilities the different platforms

have to offer.

Will television ever be replaced totally by online and

mobile viewing or will TV still be the dominant place that viewers watch and

advertisers advertise on?

Television isn't going anywhere.

People's viewing habits are changing, but the other platforms are more of a

convenience than a replacement of television. I see all media platforms as

complementing one another. Sometimes people will watch television, other times

watch programming online or on mobile. Traditional television will still always

be there. As far as how much advertising is bought on traditional television,

it will again depend on the category and who the marketer is trying to reach.

How do you view The CW and NBC with their respective

hefty ratings declines this season?

The CW's audience is very much

younger than the other broadcast networks and their audience watches

programming differently. That's why they began offering all their shows with

commercials online. So when you buy The CW, you just buy it differently. And

you're also buying a more targeted audience. NBC right now is not in the best

shape in primetime, but ratings for shows on a lot of the other networks are

also down. As ratings continue to erode, clients are going to want to pay less,

not more for advertising. Traditionally, cable was a good option because it was

much cheaper than broadcast, but that gap is closing and it is starting to

equal out on many cable networks. Cable is trying to raise its rates to get to

the level of broadcast, but cable should stay where it is and broadcast should

reduce its rates.