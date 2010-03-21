Special Report: World Cup 2010
By B&C Staff
Sony Prepsfor World Cup 3D
After striking a deal last December with FIFA that will see 25
of the 2010 World Cup matches in South Africa produced and broadcast in
stereoscopic 3D, electronics giant Sony is working to ensure that its
cameras, switchers and other mobile production equipment are up to the
task. More.
AView From the ‘Tower'
Known
as "La Torre de Jalisco" (The Tower of Jalisco) for his home province
in Mexico and his 6-foot 5-inch frame, Pablo Ramírez is the "official
voice" of soccer for Univision Communications in the U.S. With a resume
that includes calls on five World Cups, plus CONCACAF Gold Cups, the
Copa América from Colombia and Peru, "friendlies" matches and Fútbol
Liga Mexicana games, Ramírez has towered over hundreds of contests for
ardent audiences on Univision, TeleFutura and Galavisión. More.
