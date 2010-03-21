Special Report: World Cup 2010

Sony Prepsfor World Cup 3D

After striking a deal last December with FIFA that will see 25

of the 2010 World Cup matches in South Africa produced and broadcast in

stereoscopic 3D, electronics giant Sony is working to ensure that its

cameras, switchers and other mobile production equipment are up to the

task. More.

AView From the ‘Tower'



Known

as "La Torre de Jalisco" (The Tower of Jalisco) for his home province

in Mexico and his 6-foot 5-inch frame, Pablo Ramírez is the "official

voice" of soccer for Univision Communications in the U.S. With a resume

that includes calls on five World Cups, plus CONCACAF Gold Cups, the

Copa América from Colombia and Peru, "friendlies" matches and Fútbol

Liga Mexicana games, Ramírez has towered over hundreds of contests for

ardent audiences on Univision, TeleFutura and Galavisión. More.