Special Report: The Sports Issue

Q&A With NBC's David Neal

With the 2010 Winter Olympic Games, scheduled for Feb.

12-28, less than six months away, David Neal, executive producer at NBC Sports

and executive VP of NBC Olympics, is gearing up to produce his ninth Olympics.

He recently spoke with Multichannel News' Mike Reynolds about his plans for the

Vancouver Games.

HDSlo-Mo Gets Up to Speed

As HD production has skyrocketed over the past three years,

so has the development of HD super-slow-motion cameras (often called "slo-mo"

or "super-motion" for brevity).

HBOSports Regains Its Reality Star

After a two-year, Brett Favre-like "retirement"

from boxing, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is heading back to the ring. But first, he is

heading back to reality television as the star of HBO Sports' award-winning

24/7 series.

NFL Drop-Kicks Off-Season TV Deals

As its teams prepare for the 2009 season, the National

Football League had a very busy off-season of its own, from a media

perspective.

'Open'

Season in N.Y.

After a quarter-century, USA Network's singles play as the

cable window to the U.S. Open will give way to the doubles team of ESPN and

Tennis Channel.

Winning

Game Plan

DirecTV is known for catering to high-end consumers with a penchant

for sports, and that strategy has steaded the company well. But that wasn't

always the case.

Putting

the Customer First

DirecTV prides itself on quality service, landing top honors

as the nation's highest-rated provider for customer service and satisfaction

for six years in a row.

Video

'Everywhere'

DirecTV has used programming and technology to

differentiate its video product and that strategy isn't likely to change

anytime soon, according to executives. If anything, the company is expanding

the ways it can deliver nonexclusive programming with new and refined

technologies including split screens, interactivity and video on demand.