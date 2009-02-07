Special Report: Religious Programming
Religious broadcasters felt—and made—a tremendous impact on the two biggest stories of an epic 2008: a historic presidential election and a monumental economic crisis. As executives plan for business in the coming months, they say they are putting their faith…in faith.
Obama Campaign's Leap of Faith
On-air visibility helped sway religious voters
Economic Crisis Tests Networks' Faith and Business
Programmers provide comfort, but don’t forget to ask for donations
Q&A: NRB's Frank Wright Sees Fairness Doctrine As Credible Threat
National Religious Broadcasters president girds for David-and-Goliath fight against return of defunct policy
