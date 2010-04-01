Special Report: NAB 2010 Shopping Lists

NAB Mantra: Better, Faster,Cheaper

As they head to the National Association of

Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas next month, top engineers from

station groups are looking for technology that matches the new economic

realities of the broadcast business. The days of buying expensive studio

cameras and proprietary editing and storage systems are over, they say.

As groups consider how to complete upgrades of their news operations

from standard-definition to high-definition production, they are

increasingly looking for IT-based, non-proprietary solutions.

Station

groups are also looking for efficiencies in graphics and master control.

Some now have centralized approaches that hub most functions at one or

two stations, and others are thinking about outsourcing master-control

operations.

Top of mind for everyone is the threat to broadcasters'

spectrum that the FCC's broadband plan represents. At NAB, several

groups will help promote new mobile DTV technology as the most efficient

way to deliver video to cellphones and other portable devices. Mobile

DTV insiders suggest that several groups could announce business deals

with wireless carriers, a crucial step to commercializing the

technology.

3D: Hot Tech Ticket at NAB

The big thing at this year's National Association

of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas:

3D technology. The need to go 3D was

amped up by the stunning success of James

Cameron's film Avatar, which used stereoscopic

3D effects to create a highly immersive

film experience. Just after Avatar

reaped huge box-office dollars over the holidays, ESPN

and Discovery, in partnership with Sony and IMAX,

showed up at CES in January and announced they were

working on two new 3D networks.

Offering 3D will take plenty of

new equipment and

technology, both of which will be a focus for networks

at this year's NAB. The convention is lending a hand by

providing its Content Theater for the third year. There,

creators will talk about designing stereoscopic 3D effects

in Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland and DreamWorks'

How to Train Your Dragon, while ESPN will host its own

session on how to produce sports content in 3D.

Besides 3D,

networks have plenty of other needs, from

the mundane-automated quality control equipment and

cheap storage-to high-end and customized gear.

NAB runs from

April 10 to 15, but networks are making

their plans for the show now. Says Bob Zitter, HBO's

chief technology offi cer: "Typically, we have pre-NAB

meetings with major suppliers so that by the time we're

at NAB, we're only looking at items we've already been

turned on to."



