SPECIAL REPORT: ADVANCED ADVERTISING

Google TV Ads Signs Deals During of Upfront Week

Google TV Ads, an automated online service for buying cable ad spots,

made some significant in-roads last week. The search giant nailed a

handful of deals following a presentation to marketers in town for the

broadcast upfront programming events.

An Advertising Idea That's Spot-On



When he was chief meteorologist at WCCO Minneapolis, Paul Douglas got

pretty adept at seeing what sort of weather was coming up around the

bend. Since his departure from the CBS O&O a little over a year

ago, Douglas is again peering into the future-and placing bets on what

television advertising will look like in the coming months and years.

Fox Reality Goes Interactive

In the run-up to last week's crowning of Kris Allen as the 2009

American Idol, Fox Reality Channel held a sweepstakes to choose a lucky

viewer to attend the show's finale--one part of a successful

interactive TV initiative the network tested in Hawaii.

Briefs

Limelight Networks Acquires Kiptronic

Company provides device-targeted content delivery and ad insertion technologies

BigBand Wins IPTV Deal in Taiwan

Supplies Chungwa Telecom with targeted advertising system

Pilat, NDS Team on Addressable Ads

Will deliver targeted spots to DVRs

Magna Study: No Growth in Advanced TV Ad Sector in 2009

Sector challenged by fragmentation of cable and satellite infrastructure

Canoe Responds To Suggestions of Privacy and Antitrust Problems

Says company is designing products that comply with regulations

Google, EchoStar Partner on Advertising

To introduce automated system for buying, selling, delivering and measuring commercials on Dish Network



Canoe, CableLabs Outline Ad Specs

Advanced Advertising 1.0 Framework Includes New and Existing Standards

Cable Ad Execs Explore Advanced Advertising

Canoe, Comcast executives tout addressable advertising, thwarting fast-forwarding with Trick File

TVN, SeaChange Team On VOD Ads

Begin testing of targeted insertion

Tandberg Bows Targeted Ads With Time-Shifted TV

Will demonstrate network-DVR-based system at NCTA



Interactive TV Ads: Don't Annoy Your Viewers

Managing the amount of pop-up ads, VOD spots and other marketing materials presented to consumers on TV is something operators and cable networks should be thinking about now

Canoe Closer to Spot-Swapping

Ad Consortium Is On Track for Launch Next Month



SeaChange, Rentrak Track VOD Ads

Companies To Enable Verification, Measurement of Ad Views

Ensequence Takes ITV From Cradle To Grave

Vendor Pitching iTV Manager Solution to Canoe, MSOs, Programmers