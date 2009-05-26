SPECIAL REPORT: ADVANCED ADVERTISING
By B&C Staff
Google TV Ads Signs Deals During of Upfront Week
Google TV Ads, an automated online service for buying cable ad spots,
made some significant in-roads last week. The search giant nailed a
handful of deals following a presentation to marketers in town for the
broadcast upfront programming events.
An Advertising Idea That's Spot-On
When he was chief meteorologist at WCCO Minneapolis, Paul Douglas got
pretty adept at seeing what sort of weather was coming up around the
bend. Since his departure from the CBS O&O a little over a year
ago, Douglas is again peering into the future-and placing bets on what
television advertising will look like in the coming months and years.
Fox Reality Goes Interactive
In the run-up to last week's crowning of Kris Allen as the 2009
American Idol, Fox Reality Channel held a sweepstakes to choose a lucky
viewer to attend the show's finale--one part of a successful
interactive TV initiative the network tested in Hawaii.
Briefs
Limelight Networks Acquires Kiptronic
Company provides device-targeted content delivery and ad insertion technologies
BigBand Wins IPTV Deal in Taiwan
Supplies Chungwa Telecom with targeted advertising system
Pilat, NDS Team on Addressable Ads
Will deliver targeted spots to DVRs
Magna Study: No Growth in Advanced TV Ad Sector in 2009
Sector challenged by fragmentation of cable and satellite infrastructure
Canoe Responds To Suggestions of Privacy and Antitrust Problems
Says company is designing products that comply with regulations
Google, EchoStar Partner on Advertising
To introduce automated system for buying, selling, delivering and measuring commercials on Dish Network
Canoe, CableLabs Outline Ad Specs
Advanced Advertising 1.0 Framework Includes New and Existing Standards
Cable Ad Execs Explore Advanced Advertising
Canoe, Comcast executives tout addressable advertising, thwarting fast-forwarding with Trick File
TVN, SeaChange Team On VOD Ads
Begin testing of targeted insertion
Tandberg Bows Targeted Ads With Time-Shifted TV
Will demonstrate network-DVR-based system at NCTA
Interactive TV Ads: Don't Annoy Your Viewers
Managing the amount of pop-up ads, VOD spots and other marketing materials presented to consumers on TV is something operators and cable networks should be thinking about now
Canoe Closer to Spot-Swapping
Ad Consortium Is On Track for Launch Next Month
SeaChange, Rentrak Track VOD Ads
Companies To Enable Verification, Measurement of Ad Views
Ensequence Takes ITV From Cradle To Grave
Vendor Pitching iTV Manager Solution to Canoe, MSOs, Programmers
