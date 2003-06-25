Spader, Mitra join The Practice
As expected, James Spader and Rhona Mitra will join the cast of ABC's The
Practice this fall, ABC confirmed Wednesday.
Spader -- known for his roles in feature films Secretary, Sex, Lies
and Videotape and Crash -- will play lawyer Alan Shore, while Mitra
will play a paralegal and third-year law student.
Mitra has been seen in such movies as Sweet Home Alabama and The
Life of David Gale.
The Practice, which has been on ABC since March 1997, is produced by
David E. Kelly Productions in association with Twentieth Century Fox Television.
