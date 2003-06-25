Spader, Mitra join The Practice

As expected, James Spader and Rhona Mitra will join the cast of ABC's The

Practice this fall, ABC confirmed Wednesday.

Spader -- known for his roles in feature films Secretary, Sex, Lies

and Videotape and Crash -- will play lawyer Alan Shore, while Mitra

will play a paralegal and third-year law student.

Mitra has been seen in such movies as Sweet Home Alabama and The

Life of David Gale.

The Practice, which has been on ABC since March 1997, is produced by

David E. Kelly Productions in association with Twentieth Century Fox Television.