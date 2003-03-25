South Park gets real!

Network chiefs took a roasting in the most recent episode of Comedy Central's

South Park.

After being abducted by aliens, the boys discover that Earth is a reality TV show

concocted by intergalactic programmers for the entertainment of the universe.

It seems that the mixing of many species on one planet and the resulting conflicts

for food and territory was created for Earth!, a program that the rest of

galaxy -- where single-species planets are the rule -- finds hilarious.

After other earthlings learn the secret, alien executives figure that the show will

lose its realism and decide to cancel it.

Before the "Fogul" network destroys the "set," the boys blackmail the executives

with photos of their encounter with a hooker and snorting purple powder. The

planet is saved!