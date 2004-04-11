South Park Defecation Joke Draws No Complaints
Despite the outcry over TV indecency, no one expected the often-raunchy South Park to tone down. Still, watching a cartoon Mel Gibson defecate on Cartman was a first. (He was dressed as Hitler and devoted to Gibson for what he saw as his anti-Semitism in The Passion of the Christ.)
How many critics complained to Comedy Central? Zero.
The network says it got 40 viewer comments on the episode. Ten e-mailers praised the episode, 10 complained about its criticizing the film, and the remainder were relatively incoherent.
None mentioned the toilet humor.
