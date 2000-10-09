South Park Comedy Central

Viewers 18-34 Men: 781,000

Viewers 18-34 Women: 397,500

Viewers 18-34 All: 1,178,500

South Park has been a winner at Comedy Central for three years running. The adult-oriented animated series has gained a reputation for its "sick and twisted ''humor and brings home an average rating of 2.62. It ranks first with males 18 to 34, second overall with all 18-to-34-year-olds and third among women 18 to 34. South Park airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. (ET), with repeats later in the week. Some 65 episodes have been produced since the program debuted in 1997. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are co-creators and executive producers of the original series.