South Park Clears 85%

Tribune Broadcasting's ready-for-broadcast syndicated version of Comedy Central's South Park has been cleared in 85% of the country for a fall-2005 launch.

Tribune says the show, which has helped put Comedy Central on the map during its seven years on the Viacom cable net, is cleared in 48 of the top 50 markets. Top-five market clearances are WPIX New York, KCAL Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, WPSG Philadelphia and JBHK San Francisco.

Tribune is distributing the adventures of the pint-sized potty mouths under a deal with Debmar Studios and Mercury Entertainment. Debmar President Mort Marcus bought the domestic syndication rights from Comedy Central.

