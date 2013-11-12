Sources: Sen. Rockefeller Teeing Up Video Reform Bill

According to sources, Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.) is working on an over-the-top video bill that sounds like it will be teeing up issues to be hashed out in the reauthorization of the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act (STELA), which expires at the end of 2014.

One source said those issues include TV station streaming services like Aereo, distant signal importation, cable most favored nation clauses and more.

Both the House and Senate are ramping up efforts to vet video issues in the face of the renewal of STELA, which grants a distant-signal license for importation of out-of-market affiliated TV station signals.

A stand-alone video reform bill is a long shot in a divided Congresss, but it would almost certainly become part of the STELA conversation and elements could be incorporated into that reauthorization.