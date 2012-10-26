Sources: NBCU May Put BPL Rights in Back of Its Net

When the Barclays Premier League kicks off its 2013-14 season, it will have a new telecast partner in the United States.

Sources familiar with the negotiations are indicating that NBCUniversal is in line to pick up the rights to England's top-futbol circuit, a rights acquisition that would likely to serve to bolster the rights' roster andf value of national cable sports service, NBC Sports Network.

Sports Business Journal reports that an announcement about NBCU's winning gambit, valued at an estimated $250 million for the 2013-14 through 2015-16 seasons, will be made early next week.

NBCU officials did not respond to requests for comment.

