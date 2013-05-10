Sources: McCain to Testify at Video Hearing

According to two industry sources, Sen. John McCain is expected to testify at the May 14 state of video hearing in the Senate Communications Subcommittee.

He is said to have requested the appearance. His office did not return a call for comment at press time.

McCain wants to unbundle cable channel and TV station retransmission consent negotiations, get the FCC involved more in resolving program carriage disputes and force channels to be offered a la carte, all of which he says is driven by a desire to aid consumers.

Among the other witnesses are National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith and National Cable & Telecommunication Association president Michael Powell.