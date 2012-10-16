Sources: Budill Enters as Baker Exits NBCU's Executive Suite

Bridget Baker's impending exit as president of TV networks

distribution for NBCUniversal evidently won't be the only change in the

programmer's executive suite. According to sources familiar with the situation,

longtime Cablevision affiliate head Mac Budill will soon be joining NBCU.

B&Creported Monday that Baker will leave her NBCU gig at the end of November.

Sources indicate that some of her duties will be filled by Budill, who has been

serving as Cablevision executive VP of programming.

In his new post, Budill will be making the transition from

gatekeeper at the predominant distributor in the New York metro area to a

negotiator for NBCU's vast programming portfolio, reporting -- as Baker has --

to NBCU's head of content distribution Matt Bond.

Budill, according to sources, left his position at Cablevision

earlier this month.

Sources indicate Tom Montemagno, senior VP of programming

acquisition at Cablevision, would step into Budill's former role in leading the

MSO's negotiations with content providers.

NBCU and Cablevision both declined to comment.

