From Source to Screen: A 2012-13 Program Development Overview

The

five major English-language broadcast networks-ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW-ordered

89 scripted pilots for the upcoming 2012-13 season. This was almost identical

to the number of scripted pilots ordered in 2011-12 season (88). In addition,

both ABC and NBC have already ordered a drama from the program developmental

list without having shot a pilot for it.

Typically,

after a pilot is ordered, (between December and February), producers select

cast members (January to March), and filming ensues, lasting from one week to

ten days (February to April). The production cost of a one-hour drama can be

upwards of $5 million with a few costing even more than that. A majority of

pilots are filmed in Los Angeles with the remaining filmed around the country

and Canada.

NUMBER

OF SCRIPTED PILOTS ORDERED BY NETWORK/GENRE

As in

previous seasons, there are several common programming themes with the pilots

ordered. Popular sources for a program in development include books, real-life or

autobiographical experiences and import programs from other nations. And the

2012-13 programs in development offer a fascinating list of common themes.

Books:

This coming season

will find six book-based pilots ordered, compared to 12 from last season.

666

Park Avenue,

a supernatural drama pilot ordered by ABC, is based on a book by Gabriela Pierce.

Counter Culture is a family and workplace comedy pilot ordered by ABC that

comes from a book by Candacy Taylor. And Scruples is a soap opera drama

pilot ordered by ABC; it springs from the popular Judith Krantz novel published

in the 1970s.

Applebaum

is a drama on

the CBS program development list, based on a book by Ayelet Waldman. The

Carrie Diaries, a possible drama on The CW, comes from the laptop of

Candace Bushnell and is based on her Sex and the City book. And another

CW book-based drama, The Selection, comes from a series of upcoming

books by Kiera Cass. And, The CW has ordered the action/adventure program The

Arrow that is based on the DC comic book character.

Lastly,

there's Hannibal, a drama series already picked up by NBC, which comes

from the series of novels by Thomas Harris, who gave us The Silence of the Lambs.

Autobiographical:

Real-life

experiences continue to produce a glut of new TV options. The long-winded title

How to Live with Your Parents for the Rest of Your Lives is a comedy on

ABC's development list, loosely based on the life of executive producer Claudia

Lonow. Like Father, a comedy on the development slate at Fox, comes from

the real-life experiences of executive producer Bill Lawrence. And Partners,

a comedy pilot ordered by CBS, is based on the friendship between its executive

producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

NBC

has ordered Sarah 313, a comedy loosely based on a past relationship of

comedienne Sarah Silverman (who is also an executive producer). Another NBC

comedy in development, Rebounding, comes loosely based on the life of

its executive producer Joe Port and focuses on a young man coming to grips with

the death of his fiancÃƒÂ©e.

CBS

has ordered an unnamed romantic comedy that comes from the real-life

experiences of the program's executive producer Nick Stoller.



Imports: Some of the most successful

series in the history of U.S. television originated from popular programs in

other nations. For 2012-13, the networks have ordered nine pilots with roots in

shows from other countries.

Devious

Maids, a soapy drama

on ABC, originates from a Mexican telenovela called The Disorderly Maids of

the Neighborhood. Isabel is a family comedy on NBC's development list; it's

based on a French Canadian series called Le Monde deCharlotte.

From

Great Britain's Channel 4 to NBC's pilot list comes the family comedy Friday

Night Dinner. Also from the U.K. to NBC is Bad Girls, a drama about

female prisoners. The program comes from an ITV series with the same name.

Mistresses

is a soap

opera-type drama that has already been picked up by ABC. It's based on Great

Britain's BBC-1 series. Also with English roots is the ABC comedy White Van

Man, the pilot based on a BBC-3 series. Penoza, a drama pilot

ordered by ABC, comes from a Dutch television format.

The CW's

Joey Dakota, meanwhile,is

a time traveling musical drama that is based on Danny Hollywood, an Israeli series. Also from Israel is Midnight

Sun, a detective/mystery drama pilot picked up by NBC. In a move sure to

set it apart from its source, the program will be relocated to Alaska.

Time

Period Shows: This

programming format has offered some mixed results of late, but networks will

turn to it again for four series.

Gilded

Lilys, an

ensemble drama pilot ordered by ABC, is about the workers and guests at a New

York luxury hotel, circa 1895. Ralph Lamb is a police drama on CBS'

development list. The show chronicles the life and times of a maverick Las

Vegas sheriff in the 1960s and Ã¢â‚¬Ëœ70s.

NBC

has ordered Frontier, a drama about a group of people travelling west

during the 1840s. And the aforementioned Carrie Diaries, a drama

ordered to pilot by The CW, is a "prequel" to HBO's Sex in the City series.

It is a coming-of-age program recounting Carrie Bradshaw as a high school

student in the 1980s.



It's

the Economy: The makers of several

pilots hope to see big money from the still-resonating impact of the Great Recession.

Malibu

Country, a

comedy on ABC's development list, centers on a divorcee with no money moving

her family to Malibu. Only Fools and Horses, another pilot ordered by

ABC, concerns two brothers who squeeze out a living while waiting to "make it

big." And in ABC's How to Live with Your Parents for the Rest of Your Life, a

single mother moves back home to live with her folks.

CBS

has three unnamed comedies in development with economy as a prevailing story

line. One, from Larry Dorf and Ben Falcone, finds a 37-year-old man losing

everything and moving back home to his parents. An untitled project from Mike

Lisbe and Nate Reger is about a 46-year-old father who loses his job and,

despite his age, enlists in the police academy. An untitled project from Louis

C.K. and Spike Feresten is about a group of young adults who try to follow

their dreams in an unpromising economy. And Downwardly Mobile, a comedy

pilot ordered by NBC, follows the activity in a mobile-home park during tough

economic times.



Beauty

and the Beast: Two

dramas currently in development share this same name, one for ABC, the other

for The CW. The former follows the traditional French fairytale, popularized

by Disney, of a princess encountering a mysterious beast. The CW pilot is an

updated version of the cult CBS program of the 1980s in which a New York-based

assistant district attorney befriends a subterranean creature.



Supernatural:

The unknown

has proven to be a known quantity in TV, producing some popular programs and

movies. This year, ABC leads the way in focusing on the genre.

The network has ordered 666 Park Avenue, about a young couple working in

hotel/apartment who witness paranormal activity. Gotham, another pilot

from ABC, is about a female law enforcement officer finding an unseen magical

world in New York City. ABC also has Zero Hour, centeringon an editor of a magazine on conspiracies (Anthony

Edwards of ER) who is skeptical of

them-until he encounters a huge one. And an untitled drama from Roland Emmerich

ordered by ABC is about a college grad selected to fight the forces of evil.

Revolution is a possible drama for NBC, in which

all forms of energy cease to exist. Midnight Sun, another pilot on NBC's

development list, this one starring Julia Stiles, is about the mysterious

disappearance in a cult-like commune in a remote Alaskan town.

Cult, a drama on The CW's slate, is

about a series of mysterious deaths connected to a popular television show. And

the one comedy in development of this genre is an untitled Dan Fogelman Project

from ABC, about a young couple moving into a condo complex where all the

neighbors are aliens from outer space.



The

Name Rings a Bell:The

Munsters is on

NBC's development list as a drama. The program is based on the comedy that

aired on CBS for two seasons in the mid-1960s; the remake features vampires,

werewolves and Frankenstein. Scruples, a drama based on the Judith

Krantz novel, is on ABC's development list. CBS aired a miniseries with the

same name and source material over three nights in February 1980, headlined by

Lindsay Wagner.