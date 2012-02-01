'Soul Train' Creator Don Cornelius Dead at 75

Don Cornelius, the creator and longtime host of Soul Train, died on Wednesday morning of

an apparent suicide. He was 75 years old.

Cornelius, who created Soul

Train in 1970 in Chicago, is credited with introducing some of the greatest

African American artists to television with one of the first shows to feature African American talent. Soul Train later became one of the longest-running syndicated shows

in television.

"I have known him since I was19 years old and James

Brown had me speak on Soul Train,"

The Rev. Al Sharpton said in a statement. "He brought soul music and dance

to the world in a way that it had never been shown and he was a cultural game

changer on a global level."

Cornelius left Soul

Train as host in 1993. In recent years, Cornelius struggled with both his

health and personal life, having been charged with spousal battery and later

divorcing in 2009.