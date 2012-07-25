Sorry, Netflix: Still No HBO for You
Despite Netflix executives raising the
specter that the Internet streaming service might cut a licensing deal with
HBO, the premium programmer reiterated that it's not interested in playing
ball.
"We are not in discussions and have no plans to work
with Netflix," HBO senior vice president of corporate affairs Jeff Cusson
said.
In a letter
to shareholders Tuesday, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and CFO David Wells
praised HBO's TV Everywhere strategy, writing that the network
"continue[s] to do great work with HBO Go, which is now available to most
U.S. households that subscribe to the premium service."
"While we compete for content and viewing time with
HBO, it is also possible we will find opportunities to work together -- just as
we do with other networks," the Netflix execs said. "Consumers who
are passionate about movies and TV shows are quite willing to subscribe to
multiple services."
