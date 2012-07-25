Sorry, Netflix: Still No HBO for You

Despite Netflix executives raising the

specter that the Internet streaming service might cut a licensing deal with

HBO, the premium programmer reiterated that it's not interested in playing

ball.

"We are not in discussions and have no plans to work

with Netflix," HBO senior vice president of corporate affairs Jeff Cusson

said.

In a letter

to shareholders Tuesday, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and CFO David Wells

praised HBO's TV Everywhere strategy, writing that the network

"continue[s] to do great work with HBO Go, which is now available to most

U.S. households that subscribe to the premium service."

"While we compete for content and viewing time with

HBO, it is also possible we will find opportunities to work together -- just as

we do with other networks," the Netflix execs said. "Consumers who

are passionate about movies and TV shows are quite willing to subscribe to

multiple services."

