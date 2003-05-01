Sorkin, Schlamme leaving West Wing



The West Wing creator, writer and executive producer Aaron Sorkin is

leaving the show, and executive producer Thomas Schlamme is going with him,

Sorkin announced Thursday.

Executive producer John Wells, whose production company has run the show from

the beginning, is taking over.

"Aaron Sorkin and Tommy Schlamme have done an extraordinary job in their four

years at the helm of The West Wing," NBC Entertainment president Jeff

Zucker and Warner Bros. Television president Peter Roth in a joint

statement.

"Aaron's brilliant writing and Tommy's gifted direction and leadership have

been the cornerstone of The West Wing's remarkable critical and ratings

success," they added. "Moving forward, we have asked executive producer John

Wells to assume a more active role next season, and he has graciously agreed. We

thank and applaud Aaron, Tommy and John for creating one of the finest shows to

ever air on television."

While Sorkin has written virtually every episode of The West Wing,

sources said the show has a writing staff in place that Warner Bros. and NBC

hope will be able to handle the writing duties without Sorkin.

Sorkin still has one year on his deal with Warner Bros. Television, and the

studio expects him to continue to develop other shows, sources said.

In January, NBC cut a deal with Warner Bros. for two more years of The

West Wing at a license fee of approximately $7 million per episode, with an

option for a third year.

But the show, entering its fifth season, has been declining in the ratings

this year, particularly in its key adults-18-through-49 demographic, against

strong competition from ABC's The Bachelor franchise and the renewed

strength of Fox's comedies gaining on American Idol: Search for a

Superstar's lead-in.