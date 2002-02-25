Sorkin rips Bush

Aaron Sorkin, the creator and producer of NBC's The West Wing, is

coming under fire for remarks he made about President George W. Bush to a New

Yorker magazine reporter.

Sorkin -- who was arrested at a Burbank, Calif., airport last year for trying

to sneak drugs onto a flight to Las Vegas -- openly criticized President Bush

and NBC's recent primetime behind-the-scenes show on the Bush White House.

Web site Drudgereport.com first

broke the story.

In the New Yorker article, slated to hit newsstands later this month,

Sorkin reportedly said, 'It's absolutely right at this time that we're all

laying off the [Bush] bubblehead jokes . but the truth is that we're simply

pretending to believe that Bush exhibited unspeakable courage at the World

Series or that he, by God, showed those terrorists by going to Salt Lake City

and jumbling the first line of the Olympic opening ceremony.'

Sorkin also took shots at last month's NBC special, The BushWhite

House: Inside the Real West Wing, which aired as the lead-in to The West

Wing.

He is quoted in the March 4 issue of The New Yorker as saying, 'The

White House pumped up the president's schedule to show him being much busier and

more engaged than he is, and Tom Brokaw let it happen. The show was a valentine

to Bush.'

An NBC spokeswoman had no comment. Insiders said network executives will

handle the issue during a Tuesday-morning conference call with TV reporters.

At Warner Bros., the studio that produces The West Wing, a spokeswoman

was unavailable for comment.