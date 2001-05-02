Sorkin pleads not guilty to drug charges

West Wing executive producer Aaron Sorkin pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of possessing hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana and cocaine base, Reuters reports.

Sorkin, 39, who has acknowledged being treated for drug addiction, was arrested on April 15 in the Burbank airport after airport security staff allegedly discovered drugs in his luggage. He entered a not guilty plea at a hearing before the Burbank Commissioner and the case was continued for a month when it will be determined whether Sorkin, who is free on bail, is eligible for a drug diversion program.

In a 1999 interview, Sorkin told the Los Angeles Times he had previously been treated for cocaine addiction. "I'm the same as any other addict. I'm only a phone call away from getting loaded again," he was quoted as saying then.