Sorkin gets drug probation

Aaron Sorkin isn't headed to jail and he may wipe away his drug woes altogether if he can stay clean.

The West Wing creator and executive producer pleaded guilty to two felony and one misdemeanor drug possession charge in a Los Angeles court Tuesday and in turn was given the option of entering a two-year drug rehabilitation course.

If Sorkin, who was arrested in April at the Burbank, Ca., airport with traces of drugs in his bags, completes the two-year course the charges against him will be dropped from his record. But if Sorkin fails to stay clean, he could face up to three years and eight months in state prison.

In a statement, Sorkin said, "Needless to say, it is a relief to have a resolution regarding my legal situation. I fully intend to proceed as directed by the court and am eager to get back to work and focus on what's important."

The West Wing is currently on hiatus and will resume production at the end of the summer.

- Joe Schlosser