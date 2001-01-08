The Sopranos Hit Hi-Def

HBO begins offering a high-definition slice of mob life on Jan. 14, as the "encore" presentation of the second season of The Sopranos

kicks off in 1080-line interlace HDTV. HBO has remastered the entire second season of the mob drama to HDTV and will offer it on its East and West HDTV channels on Sunday nights through Feb. 25. The entire third season of The Sopranos

will be offered in HDTV starting with the March 4 season premiere. The Sopranos

is the first HBO original series in HDTV; the network currently offers 60% of its theatrical titles in HDTV each month.