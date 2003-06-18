Sopranos back for season six

Home Box Office has persuaded Sopranos creator David Chase to bring the mob drama

back for a sixth season.

Production on the 10-episode sixth season is slated to begin in early 2005.

The Sopranos' fifth season, currently in production, is expected to

premiere in March 2004.

Chase had previously indicated that he would retire from the show after the fifth

season.

HBO had Sopranos stars already locked in for an optional sixth season.