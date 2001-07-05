Sopranos actor nabbed on pot, robbery charges

Robert Iler, the 16-year-old actor who plays the son of mob boss Tony Soprano on HBO's The Sopranos, was arrested Wednesday on charges with robbery and drug possession in New York City, according to press reports.

Iler and three of his friends allegedly robbed two teen-age boys of $40 in Manhattan. The two victims identified Iler and his friends as fitting the description of the suspects who robbed them, a police spokesman said.

Iler's character on the hit mob series, A.J. Soprano, is portrayed as a troubled teen who smokes pot and cheating on school tests. Iler was carrying marijuana and a pipe when he was arrested.