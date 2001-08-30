Sopranos actor made like a wiseguy

Actor Robert Iler, who plays the son of a wiseguy on HBO's Sopranos, reportedly acted like one when he was arrested for robbery in Manhattan earlier this summer.

According to press reports, Iler, 16, cursed at arresting police officers, telling them, "Don't worry about me. I'm a millionaire." In a post-arrest statement to police released after Iler's arraignment on Wednesday, the young actor admitted "getting high" with two friends hours before allegedly robbing two teen-aged tourists in Manhattan.

Iler, Michael Cournede and Alban Selimaj were arraigned in state Supreme Court in Manhattan for second-degree robbery, which can carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

According to the criminal complaint, Iler and his friends threatened the robbery victims, saying, "Give us your money. Do you wanna die?". Iler's defense attorney, Robert Morvillo, reportedly claimed his client heard no demand for money.

Iler also was charged with marijuana possession, which carries a maximum fine of $100, while Cournede was also charged with possession of a box cutter.