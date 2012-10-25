Sophia Rossi, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"
Having cofounded HelloGiggles, the popular internet haven
for girls of all ages, Sophia Rossi brings her unique eye for entertainment as
well as years of experience in media and business development to the website's
creative vision.
Working alongside partners Zooey Deschanel and Molly
McAleer, Rossi also serves as the head of the company's advertising and content
sectors, working closely with a small team to ensure premium content which
loyal readers of HelloGiggles have come to expect as well as creating an all-
inclusive interactive community with the site's audience via web chats and
reader contributions.
Serving as producer for such reality series as MTV's The Hills and The City, Rossi has also consulted for over 50 shows on both cable
and broadcast networks and continues to pursue new opportunities for
entrepreneurial start-ups on television, the Internet and beyond.
Rossi, born and raised in Los Angeles, bases much of her own
personal and professional vision on popular internet culture and is
particularly fond of 'tween blogs and young artists. With her unique grasp on a
wide variety of topics, she continues to build the brand of HelloGiggles and
ensure the project's success in a typically oversaturated market.
