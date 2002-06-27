Sony's Grebow accepts MTVA post

Ed Grebow, deputy president of Sony Electronics since 1999, is leaving the

company to become president of The Metropolitan Television Alliance in New York,

the organization formed to help find a home for a broadcast television tower in

New York City.

Pat Whittingham, president of Sony Business Systems and Solutions Company

will handle Grebow's sales and marketing duties while Fujio Nishida, president

and COO Sony Electronics, will handle Grebow's corporate

responsibilities.