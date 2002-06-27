Sony's Grebow accepts MTVA post
Ed Grebow, deputy president of Sony Electronics since 1999, is leaving the
company to become president of The Metropolitan Television Alliance in New York,
the organization formed to help find a home for a broadcast television tower in
New York City.
Pat Whittingham, president of Sony Business Systems and Solutions Company
will handle Grebow's sales and marketing duties while Fujio Nishida, president
and COO Sony Electronics, will handle Grebow's corporate
responsibilities.
