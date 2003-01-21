Sony's eBayTV clears on Raycom stations
New Orleans -- Sony Pictures Television's eBayTV has been cleared on most of Raycom Media's
32 stations for a fall-2003 launch, a spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.
That adds to the show's mostly daytime clearances on stations from Viacom
Inc., Gannett Co. Inc., Belo Corp., Clear Channel Communications Inc., Pegasus
Communications Corp. and Media General Inc. station groups.
Sony has also had some success clearing off-net strip Ripley's Believe
It or Not, which currently runs on TBS Superstation. That show is cleared in
65 percent of the country.
