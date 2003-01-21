Sony's eBayTV clears on Raycom stations

New Orleans -- Sony Pictures Television's eBayTV has been cleared on most of Raycom Media's

32 stations for a fall-2003 launch, a spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

That adds to the show's mostly daytime clearances on stations from Viacom

Inc., Gannett Co. Inc., Belo Corp., Clear Channel Communications Inc., Pegasus

Communications Corp. and Media General Inc. station groups.

Sony has also had some success clearing off-net strip Ripley's Believe

It or Not, which currently runs on TBS Superstation. That show is cleared in

65 percent of the country.