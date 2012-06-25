Sony's $200 Google TV Set-Top To Arrive Late July

Sony Electronics is taking another run at Google's TV platform -- after woeful sales of its Google-fied Internet TV introduced in 2010 -- with plans to ship a broadband-connected set-top box with version 2.0 of the search giant's TV software next month.

The Sony NSZ-GS7 Internet Player with Google TV will be available at U.S. retailers nationwide on July 22, priced at $199. One feature Sony is highlighting is a redesigned remote control; in its first go-round, the CE maker's remote with a full keyboard was roundly criticized as overly complex.

Sony's 1.3-pound set-top, originally announced at the 2012 CES in January, carries the promise of the Google TV platform: It's supposed to provide a simple way to search across TV and Internet video content, including YouTube, as well as access apps in the Google Play store.

