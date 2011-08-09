Sony Warehouse Hit by London Riots

A large Sony warehouse for DVDs, Blu-ray discs and CD was one of the many businesses damaged by rioting and looting in London, it was confirmed Tuesday.

While it was impossible to determine the full extent of the damages to the building, which had been looted and set on fire, a Sony spokesperson told Reuters that it seemed "there will likely be some impact on deliveries," to retailers in the U.K.

The warehouse was located in the Enfield neighborhood of London. Bloomberg reported that the fire started at 11:30 p.m. London time on Monday and that it took 11 fire engines to contain the blaze.

While the building contained important stocks of disks, it did not contain consumer electronic equipment such as game consoles and TVs.

The rioting in London broke out over the weekend in the Tottenham area of London following a protest over the fatal shooting of a man by police and has since spread to other parts of the London and the U.K.

Sony issued this statement about the incident: "We can

confirm that the Sony DADC (Digital Audio Disc Corporation) UK Distribution

Centre in Enfield has been damaged by a fire which was reported around 11:30pm,

8th August. There have been no injuries to employees.

The fire is under control but can be described as

'smoldering,' consequently no-one can enter the facility. Therefore at this

time we are unable to confirm the extent of the damage or the cause until the

fire is fully extinguished and a full investigation can be carried out by

authorities."