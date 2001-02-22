Sony, Vivendi, making music online

Sony Music Entertainment and Vivendi Universal are poised to make music together on the Web with a new venture dubbed Duet, Reuters reports.

A new Duet site to be launched by the two media companies will license and market music from other companies, as well as content from Sony Music's catalogue. Sony and Vivendi will be equal partners, splitting revenue from a subscription service and a pay-per-listen service.

Sony first announced plans for the Duet venture, currently based in San Francisco, with Universal Music last June.