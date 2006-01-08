Sony Ups Syndication Execs

Sony Pictures Television has elevated company veterans Jeffrey Wolf and Steve Maddox to executive vice presidents, syndication sales.

In their new capacities, Wolf and Maddox will continue to report to Distribution President John Weiser, whose own responsibilities at the studio have increased over the years. They will have complete oversight of all domestic syndication and library sales, series launches and SPT's five sales offices.

Since 2002, Wolf has served as SPT's senior VP, Northern region, managing the day-to-day operations of the company's New York and Chicago offices. Earlier, he was senior VP, syndication and business development, overseeing the New York office and program-related issues on SPT's business-to-business Web site, launched in 2001.

Maddox had most recently been senior VP, syndicated sales, Southeast region, for SPT, supervising the Atlanta and Dallas sales offices.

A Sourtheast regional manager at Orion Television, he joined SPT in 1990 as an account executive in the Atlanta office, later climbing to division manager and, in 1998, VP of the Southeastern region.