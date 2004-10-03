Sony TV Names Ad-Sales Chief

Amy Carney, senior vice president of advertiser sales for Sony Pictures Television, will take over the company’s ad-sales operation from Barbara “Bo” Argentino, who will head up “a new ad sales initiative” for Sony, Steve Mosko, president of SPT plans to announce Oct. 4.

Carney will head up the New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago sales teams, overseeing the sales of commercial time in all of SPT's programming.

At press time, Sony was vague about Argentino’s new role, with Mosko’s press release saying that she is she’s “uniquely qualified to lead our latest endeavor.” A source with knowledge of the move said Argentino's post is not simply working off a contract, but is something she has been working on for some time.

Argentino is one of the best known and experienced studio-side television ad executives. She joined Sony in 1994 and was named senior vice president in 1998. Carney joined Sony a year ago from Univision Online.

