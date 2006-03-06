Sony Taps New U.S. Chief

Sony has named Stan Glasgow president and COO of Sony Electronics Inc., Sony’s $11 billion U.S. electronics business.

Glasgow, who was most recently president of Sony’s consumers sales company, replaces Hideki “Dick” Komiyama, who will become chairman of the U.S. electronics unit as well as corporate EVP and senior GM of Sony Corporation, heading up global sales and marketing for the Japanese conglomerate.

Glasgow, who previously owned his own display business, joined Sony in 2001 as VP for computer display products. Prior to his most recent position, Glasgow was senior VP of the company's Information and Technology Products Division.