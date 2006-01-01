Sony Signs Michael Davies

Sony Pictures Television has signed Michael Davies and his production company, Embassy Row, to a three-year deal to develop unscripted and scripted programming.

Under the deal, Davies remains executive producer of ABC’s Wife Swap and keeps his first-look prime time deal with the network. Davies also continues to oversee the syndicated version of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire.

SPT says it wants to have at least one show through Davies each in cable, syndication and prime time network reality. The cable side will come through GSN, which Sony co-owns with Liberty Media.

The game-centric network is expected to commit to at least one new series from Davies as part of the deal.

“Where we have a renewed enthusiasm and needed to build was the reality/alternative business,” says Zack Van Amburg, co-president, programming and production, Sony Pictures Television.

Under the deal, Davies also takes much of his current development slate to Sony. He will work with Sony for international distribution of an upcoming VH1 project as well as a CBS special with magician Keith Barry.

A show for former Jeopardy! prodigy Ken Jennings is also still under consideration.

Neither Wife Swap, Millionaire nor his upcoming darts series on ESPN will fold into the deal